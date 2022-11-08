Not Available

Ice House

  • Romance
  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Pake has left a good paying job working in the oil fields of Texas in order to give the music business a try. Eventually he finds himself alone and with no money in a hotel room in Los Angeles. He sets up a meeting with his old girlfriend Kay. When he meets her, she is with her fiancee. He is a Greek immigrant who desperately needs to marry Kay in order to become a permanent resident in this country. However his plans are in trouble because of Pake trying to convince Kay to go back to Texas with him and get married.

Cast

Melissa GilbertKay
Bo BrinkmanPake

