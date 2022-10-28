Ice Kacang Puppy Love

Not Available

Penang island, Malaysia, early '80s. Botak, the son of a coffee shop owner, is secretly in love with tomboy Fighting Fish, who's grown up with him since she and her mother, Yue Feng, came to live with them a decade or so ago. Their teenage friends all have various crushes on each other and are also too shy to reveal them: Botak's fat sister on Prince Charming (Victor Wong), who wants to be a singer; local bully Ma Lin Fan on Fighting Fish, who's always stood up to him; and Ma's silent sister, Ma Lee Bing, on Prince Charming, and vice versa. Angry at her mother for deserting her no-good father when she was still young, Fighting Fish sets out one day to find him, with Botak in tow.