2005

While transporting a unique female species from the Pleistocene Age, a.k.a. Ice Age, a military convoy is attacked and the sample is abducted. The creature called "Ice Queen" should be conserved in cryogenic state, otherwise she would wake-up very aggressively, but the apparatus in the plane where Dr. Goddard airborne the species has a problem, the creature is warmed, awakes and kills the mercenary pilot. The airplane crashes and slides with the snow avalanche that was provoked in the mountains, falling over and burying a resort, trapping a group of survivors with the Ice Queen inside. The species kills some of them, while Johnny, his girlfriend Tori and Elaine have to find a means of escape to save their lives.