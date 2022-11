Not Available

Woo-sung just joined Joong-hyun and his friends' journey to climb Mt. Asiaq of Alaska. However, a raging snowstorm was waiting for them descending from the summit and it isolates Woo-sung and Joong-hyun in an icy cave. To stay awakened, Joong-hyun whose leg is severely wounded starts his story and they get stunned realizing that between their two stories there was one woman, Kyung-min.