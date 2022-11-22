Ice Scream

Not Available

A horror / comedy that stars Hollywood B-Movie star Conrad Brooks ("Plan 9 from Outer Space") as Ricky, the perverted owner of an ice cream shop, decides to make his female employees ("The Scoopettes") dress sexy to lure customers. The "Scoopettes" are so hot the ice cream will never stay hard but everyone leaves with a smile and much much more! It becomes apparent that someone doesn't like Ricky's success when one of the Scoopettes is found murdered in the ice cream freezer. The killings of the girls continue one at a time. And the customers' are finding a little extra in their ice cream!