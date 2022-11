Not Available

The continuing saga of Kinga The Icewoman, as she is finally awoken by her lost love Rog, a flame from centuries ago. Dr. Verner's jealous girlfriend Sherry is still jealous and plots frantically to destroy her. And all the while, a peeping Tom watches the action. As intently as you will. Will Kinga find renewed love? Will Sherry find Dr. Verner faithful?