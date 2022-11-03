Not Available

Ice World is a Discovery Channel documentary concerning three people living 24,000 years ago in England during the last ice age. They live very much like plains Indians, with tee pees, buckskin clothing and long hair. Aki and Mora are a couple with a child on the way. Brom is their tribal chief. As the ice cap advances they flee southeast towards warmer weather. At that time there was no English channel and they walked to France and over several months on to present day Czechoslovakia. This is a fictional account of how people might have coped back then. The scenes of our three twenty-somethings trying to find another tribe to join up with are intermingled with discussions by archaeologists lecturing about cave paintings and findings that correlate with the basic story.