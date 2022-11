Not Available

Iced Earth is an American heavy metal band from Tampa, Florida, formed in 1985, by guitarist and main songwriter Jon Schaffer and original drummer Greg Seymour. Originally founded under the name "Purgatory", Iced Earth released their debut album in 1990. Since then, the band have released a total of ten studio albums, four EPs, three compilations, three box sets, one live album and one covers album.