Not Available

Not Available

Not Available

Not Available

Not Available

1.Burning Times 2.Declaration Day 3.Vengeance Is Mine 4.Violate 5.Last December 6.Travel in Stygian 7.I Died for You 8.Jack 9.The Hunter 10.Prophecy 11.Birth of the Wicked 12.The Coming Curse 13.Iced Earth