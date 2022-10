Not Available

ICED EARTH's August 19 concert at the ancient Kourion Amphitheater, outside Limassol in Cyprus, was professionally filmed and recorded for an upcoming CD/DVD release. 1,500 fans witnessed the show, which ran for three hours and featured on-stage scenery and artwork that was uniquely created for this special event. Veteran producer Jim Morris of Morrisound Studios flew in from Tampa, Florida to supervise the entire audio section with the help of the ToneDeaf Recording Studio.