Iced Earth - Plagues Of Babylon (Bonus DVD)

Includes a bonus DVD featuring making-of footage “Plagues Of Babylon” is the epic new masterpiece of one of the greatest classic metal bands of our times – ICED EARTH! After “Dystopia” already marked a celebrated debut for new singer Stu Block and the following touring activities culminated in the stunning live release “Live In Ancient Kourion”. Now, the metal legend returns with its fabulous new opus recorded at Principal Studios, Germany (Kreator, In Extremo, Grave Digger) and once again proves that ICED EARTH are one of the leading and most reliable forces in metal today. DVD 01. Documentary: Plagues Of Babylon – Making Of (approx. 55 min) 02. Plagues Of Babylon 5.1 Surround Mix Version, includes (approx. 36 min) 03. Full album in two alternatively mastered versions (approx. 120 min) (vinyl/digital master) 04. Bonus Features (approx. 20 min)