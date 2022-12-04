Iceland's Fire and Ice

Not Available

Iceland is an island on fire, with 30 active volcanoes generating a third of the world's land-based lava. Across the small country, steam hisses, water erupts, and magma spews. But there is one force powerful enough to challenge Iceland's fiery heart: ice. Join us on a spectacular tour over a land of spellbinding contrasts, where fierce volcanoes and powerful glaciers coexist, and new ground is borne every day from deep inside the Earth's blazing core. It's a unique view of a one-of-a-kind world and you have a first-class seat.