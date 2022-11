Not Available

Iceman's saga begins with the discovery of his well-preserved body -- mummified and encased in ice for centuries -- in the Italian Alps in 1991. Because of the arrowhead in his shoulder, researchers concluded that Ötzi might have been murdered, spurring a continuing investigation headed by medical examiner Eduard Egarter. This Discovery Channel documentary poses the question: If Ötzi was iced, who did it? And what motivated the crime?