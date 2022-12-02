ICEolation

Not Available

Antarctica is a place few get to visit, let alone connect with. This is the story of two paddlers with adventurous spirits, whom when presented with an unique opportunity to undertake a self-supported sea kayak expedition in Antarctica, took it. Took it as an opportunity to go beyond adrenalin-based desires and the pleasing of engorged ego’s and instead explore as much within themselves as explore the magical, ice-littered waterways of the Antarctic Peninsula. Throughout the narrative, the theme of the film – connection – is woven in, along with an insight into the preparations necessary for an expedition of this magnitude. Together with candid images of the complexities of daily life in this unique environment, this story aims to inspire other adventurous folk to do more than explore just the physical realm of whatever incredible wilderness they next find themselves in. For there really is so much more to explore.