Ich bin eine Terroristin

Violette knows that she will go and one night, she goes. Once away from her home,she will make good on her innermost wish, to walk in the steps of Rosa, the Rosa to whom she feels intimately attached, her Rosa, Rosa Luxembourg. Just eleven, but Violette, thinks of herself as Rosa's heir, the guardian of her memory. In the energy and the courage of this revolutionary figure, she finds her own identity. She feels herself transported by the utopia vision of the letters which Rosa wrote from her prison cells in 1917.