Ich Hunger

Tacoma writer/director/photographer/editor/animator Isaac Olsen’s expressionistic art film follows the exploits of an elusive “creature boy” who terrorizes a rural German township. This creature, naive but murderous, spends his days lurking in the woods and satisfying his lust for human flesh as an inspector from Frankfurt sets out to hunt him down. Olsen employs a visual cornucopia of moods, textures, and themes with miniatures, animation, water tank photography, and other techniques. With an international cast of non-actors speaking in German with English subtitles, this mostly black-and-white nod to German expressionism moves closer to the field of abstraction and transforms a simple narrative into a true sensory experience.