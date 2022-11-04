Not Available

Ich und die Kaiserin

  • Comedy
  • Music

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

A dashing marquis bends from his horse when he discovers a lost garter in the woods and falls. During his delirium he is serenaded by a little hairdresser. She is the person who lost the garter to begin with and has only come to get it back having borrowed it from her employer--the empress of France. The marquis mistakenly thinks he was nursed by the empress, herself, and decides to woo her.

Cast

Mady ChristiansKaiserin Eugenie
Conrad VeidtMarquis de Pontignac
Heinz RühmannDidier
Friedel SchusterArabella
Hubert von MeyerinckFlügeladjutant
Julius FalkensteinOffenbach

View Full Cast >

Images