Ich und die Kaiserin

A dashing marquis bends from his horse when he discovers a lost garter in the woods and falls. During his delirium he is serenaded by a little hairdresser. She is the person who lost the garter to begin with and has only come to get it back having borrowed it from her employer--the empress of France. The marquis mistakenly thinks he was nursed by the empress, herself, and decides to woo her.
|Mady Christians
|Kaiserin Eugenie
|Conrad Veidt
|Marquis de Pontignac
|Heinz Rühmann
|Didier
|Friedel Schuster
|Arabella
|Hubert von Meyerinck
|Flügeladjutant
|Julius Falkenstein
|Offenbach
