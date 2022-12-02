Not Available

Sun Araw and M. Geddes Gengras meet legendary dub reggae group The Congos in St. Catherine, Jamaica and create the full-length album, ICON GIVE THANK. In conjunction, RVNG released ICON EYE, a feature film documenting the young musicians’ time spent living and learning The Congos way. The visual companion to the musical fruit of GIVE THANK, ICON EYE, is a feature-length travelogue executively produced by Christine Vachon (Killer Films) and Randall Poster & Gelya Robb (Search Party Music).