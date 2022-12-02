Not Available

ICON EYE

  • Documentary

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

Sun Araw and M. Geddes Gengras meet legendary dub reggae group The Congos in St. Catherine, Jamaica and create the full-length album, ICON GIVE THANK. In conjunction, RVNG released ICON EYE, a feature film documenting the young musicians’ time spent living and learning The Congos way. The visual companion to the musical fruit of GIVE THANK, ICON EYE, is a feature-length travelogue executively produced by Christine Vachon (Killer Films) and Randall Poster & Gelya Robb (Search Party Music).

Cast

View Full Cast >

Images