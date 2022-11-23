Icons of Light

Not Available

Katharina and Steffen seem like the quintessential successful Berlin couple -- they have well-paying jobs, a loving relationship and a spectacular apartment. One night, fed up with the predictability of their lives, they decide on a radical change: They're going to extinguish all traces of their existence and start over. They set up a camera to film the process, hoping others will follow their lead. They begin to destroy their belongings, empty their bank accounts and erase the digital remnants of their lives. Even from their best friends, the couple Robert and Paul, they intend to hide their plan to disappear forever. As everything around them breaks into pieces, their film takes a turn of its own - and their secretive revolution becomes a fight for their love.