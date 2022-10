Not Available

Originally released in 1998, "Icy Lake" is one of only three recordings by Dat Oven, a NYC-based house duo made up of Jeffery Gratton and Shunji Morawaki. Icy Lake connects the dots between legendary but oft-forgotten moments in 90s nightlife, vogue/ballroom culture, grime's Eskibeat movement, and the radical club constructions of the NS/F2M families. This documentary documents the re-discovery and re-release of the record by on a co-release on Fade To Mind and Night Slugs.