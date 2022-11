Not Available

World champion Per Olof Serenius -- aka "Posa" -- leads the pack in this exciting documentary about ice speedway racing -- a twist on high-speed motorcycle racing that's staged on frozen concrete tracks in subzero temperatures. The Swedish gold medalist races from Moscow to Siberia in a grueling trek, where tires studded with steel spikes are all that prevent riders from wiping out on the icy pavement. In this extreme sport, there are no brakes.