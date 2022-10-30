Not Available

Idaho, the Movie is a one-hour television documentary featuring the well known and the hidden treasures of Idaho. An elemental theme carries viewers on a tour of the state’s mountains, rivers, deserts, landscapes, lakes and more. Think of it as Idaho’s own “Planet Earth” style program. From the Sawtooths to the Tetons, from the big lakes of North Idaho to the deserts of the South-West, from unique landscapes like Craters of the Moon and Thousand Springs to Mesa and Shoshone Falls, to the rivers large and small… Idaho the Movie shares them all.