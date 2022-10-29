Idaho Wine, from Bud to Taste Bud

Not Available

The Idaho wine making tale is ripe and ready for picking. Not only to promote local business, but to increase economic viability and to highlight Idaho's vineyards and wineries in the national arena. This feature length documentary will explore from bud to taste bud including Idaho culinary arts. It'll highlight the past, the fruitful future, educate and explore modern agricultural (specifically viticultural) practices by seamlessly blending the voices of those whose lives are impacted by the Idaho wine industry.