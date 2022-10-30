Iddarammayilatho

Not Available

Sanju (Allu Arjun) is a guitarist who operates a band in Barcelona. Komali (Amala Paul) goes to Barcelona to learn more about violin in an university. Akanksha (Catherina Tresa) is the daughter of a central minister. She comes to Barcelona for studies. Akanksha gets hold of a diary in which she reads the love story between Sanju and Komali. In the process, she gets interested in Sanju and falls in love with him as he seems to be single. The rest of the story is all about what happened to Komali.