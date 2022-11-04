Iddaru Mitrulu

Not Available

Vijay (Chiranjeevi) and Sakshi Sivanand are best friends. They share their thoughts, happiness and pain with each other. One day she finds love in a photographer (Suresh) and marries him, while Vijay plays a lover boy and marries Ramya Krishna. However, Sakshi's happiness ends when she finds out that her husband is two-timing her. Vijay consoles her but his wife is unhappy that he spends so much time with her and gives him an ultimatum. He chooses his friend and takes care of her and her unborn child and later reunites her with her husband.