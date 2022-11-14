Ideachi Kalpana

Not Available

Jayram is an upcoming struggling actor who is slated for greatness or at least his sister Jaywanti thinks so. Her husband Manohar is a lawyer. But he is a fraud. One has to count the fingers of ones hand after shaking hands with him. He has not contested a single case in the court of law. He prefers out of court settlements. Jayram is hit by a car driven by Priti. Priti's brother Mahesh Thakur is the commissioner of Police. Since she had taken her brother's car the hit and run case becomes that of the Commissioner.