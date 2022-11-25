Idegen hangok

Not Available

An average Hungarian family are driving home on the motorway from their seaside holidays when they are forced to stop at a parking lot to tighten loosened luggage. Getting out of the car, they hear the sounds of Arabic singing coming from the van parking next to their car, in the cargo area of which a mother is calming her crying child. The family experience the horrors of refugees’ lives for a few moments when the smugglers who are guarding the truck attack them. Finally, they escape unharmed, but they are unable to carry on with their lives as before.