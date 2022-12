Not Available

The film began life as a piece of concept art, inspired by a Sigmund Freud quote on the subject of the ‘subconscious’. The initial idea quickly evolved into a full film exploring the formation of an idea from the hidden depths of the mind, spiralling and rising through different stages of consciousness, until finally crystallising as a fully-formed idea. The film’s title, Idein, is the ancient Greek word meaning ‘to see’.