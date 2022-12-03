Identical Criminals

Not Available

A woman gets murdered. Choi Kyung-Rok (Seo Hyun-Chul), who got out of prison 2 months ago, is arrested as a prime suspect of a murder case. Detective Han (Lee Jee-Hoon) has doubts about Choi Kyung-Rok's guilt, because he was only involved in petty crimes before, but his partner Det. Kang (Lee Sung-Min) tries to close the case as soon as possible. Det. Han checks his partner's case file and more doubts occur about the case. Det. Han also starts to feel unease about the integrity of his partner. The unease develops in Det. Kang about Det. Han as well. Det. Han then meets seniro police officer Jung Jong-Doo (Lee Hee-Joon) and they decide to catch the real murderer together.