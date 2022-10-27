Not Available

Identification of a Woman

  • Romance
  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Iterfilm

The movie director Niccolò has just been left by his wife. Subsequently he embarks on an obsessive relationship with a young woman who eventually leaves him and disappears (shades also of L'Avventura) while searching for her, he meets a variety of other willing girls. This gives him the idea of making a movie about women's relationships. He starts to search for a woman who can play the leading part in the movie.

Cast

Tomás MiliánNicolo
Daniela SilverioMavi
Christine BoissonIda
Lara WendelGirl in Swimming Pool
Veronica LazarCarla
Enrica AntonioniNadia (as Enrica Fico)

