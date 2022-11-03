Not Available

Identité judiciaire

  • Crime

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Identite Judiciare stars Raymond Souplex as wily French police inspector Basquier. The villain is Berthet (Jean Debucourt), a high-ranking government official. Basquier suspects that Berthet is a vicious murderer, but is unable to prove anything thanks to bureaucratic interference. Thus, the good inspector plays a waiting game a la Columbo, hoping for that one fatal slip on the part of the killer. Certain portions of Identite Judiciare proved a bit too intense for American audiences, and were accordingly snipped by the censors.

Cast

Robert BerriL'inspecteur Paulan
Marthe MercadierRose Muchet, une prostituée
Danielle GodetMadeleine, la secrétaire du commissaire Basquier
Dora DollDora Bourbon, une victime du sadique
Renaud MaryMaurice Petrosino, un suspect

