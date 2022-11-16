Identità ad alto rischio

Not Available

Former government Jason Price (Dolph Lundgren) makes people disappear for a living. But when a top lieutenant for a crime syndicate asks Price to help him drop out of sight, things take a grisly, unexpected turn. A mysterious hit man known as The Cleaner has infiltrated Price's tightly-controlled system, leaving a bloody trail behind. With the help of an enigmatic seductress posing as the mobster's chief assistant, Price methodically works through his network of associates to find out what went wrong, and is plunged headlong into a spiraling gauntlet of half-truths and full-blown lies where nobody is who they appear to be, and everyone has a deadly, hidden agenda