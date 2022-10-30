Idharkuthane Aasaipattai Balakumara

Not Available

Kumaravel (Vijay Sethupathy) is a typical lower middle class youth who mainly lives in TASMAC bars. His friends and neighbors have nicknamed him Sumaar Moonji Kumar (Average-looking Kumar) and he is crazy about Kumudha(Nanditha), the girl staying opposite to his flat. It is one-way love and her father has sought the help of Annachi (Pasupathi) the local boss to find a solution and teach Kumar a lesson. On a parallel track Bala, another alcoholic (Ashwin) a smart bank salesperson is always under pressure from his boss (MS Bhaskar) and his possessive girlfriend Renu (Swathi Reddy) . One night the life of the principal characters gets entangled leading to the climax.