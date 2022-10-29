Idhu Kathirvelan Kadhal

Not Available

Kathir (Udhayanidhi) a Madurai lad goes to Coimbatore with a purpose and very soon flips for the charms of a beautiful Pavithra (Nayanthara) who is their neighbor. But Pavithra is already in love with her friend Gautham (Sundar) who is 'not a nice guy'. Kathir who was looking out for his friend at college Mayil (Santhanam) bumps into suddenly and he turns love advisor for Kathir.