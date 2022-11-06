Idhu Namma Aalu

Not Available

Gopalsamy (K. Bhagyaraj) is poor B.A graduate who comes to city to earn money for his mother's eye operation. But he is not able to survive and earn his food. He meets a Brahmin priest who sells food with boys by changing their identity as Brahmin, Muslim, Christian depending upon the area they as a part sales tactic. The priest compels Gopal to change his identity as a Brahmin and set for selling food in the Brahmins area. But Gopal did not want to do so as he feels it is wrong to wear the sacred thread being a non-Brahmin. But circumstances compel him to change himself as a Brahmin. He sets off to perform Ganapati homam along with three other priests.