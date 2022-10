Not Available

Idhuvum Kadandhu Pogum (English: This too will pass by) is a 2014 Indian Tamil film, directed by Anil Krishnan and Srihari Prabaharan who has also written the screenplay and dialogue. The film is produced by the twin sisters Aruna Guhan and Aparna Guhan under AVM Productions. A 55-minutes-odd film, it was released on YouTube through AVM's official channel on 14 April 2014, coinciding with Tamil New Year's day.