Idina Menzel Live: Barefoot at the Symphony

The stage musical star, also known for her appearances in the popular TV show, 'Glee', captured live in performance in Toronto with the backing of the Kitchener-Waterloo Symphony. Menzel performed a number of songs from stage musicals and popular classical pieces in Koerner Hall, part of Toronto's Royal Conservatory of Music, with the support of conductor Marvin Hamlisch, pianist Rob Mounsey and the 52-piece symphony.