To test its top-secret Human Hibernation Project, the Pentagon picks the most average Americans it can find - an Army private and a prostitute - and sends them to the year 2505 after a series of freak events. But when they arrive, they find a civilization so dumbed-down that they're the smartest people around.
|Luke Wilson
|Cpl. "Average Joe" Bauers/"Not Sure"
|Maya Rudolph
|Rita
|Dax Shepard
|Frito Pendejo
|Terry Crews
|President Dwayne Elizondo Mountain Dew Herbert Camacho
|Anthony 'Citric' Campos
|Secretary of Defense
|David Herman
|Secretary of State
