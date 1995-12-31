1995

Mick (Jeremy Sims) and Kev (Ben Mendelsohn) – bored, unemployed and aimless in the western suburbs of Sydney – decide to rob a bank, more or less for the fun of it. They’ve seen it done in countless movies and cop shows, and Mick thinks they can do it better. They recruit the brother of Mick’s new girlfriend as an accomplice. Meanwhile, police are closing in on a serial bank robber, who’s been dubbed ‘Laughing Boy’ in the media, because of the mask he wears.