1995

Idiot Box

  • Comedy
  • Drama
  • Thriller

Release Date

December 31st, 1995

Studio

Australian Film Finance Corporation

Mick (Jeremy Sims) and Kev (Ben Mendelsohn) – bored, unemployed and aimless in the western suburbs of Sydney – decide to rob a bank, more or less for the fun of it. They’ve seen it done in countless movies and cop shows, and Mick thinks they can do it better. They recruit the brother of Mick’s new girlfriend as an accomplice. Meanwhile, police are closing in on a serial bank robber, who’s been dubbed ‘Laughing Boy’ in the media, because of the mask he wears.

Cast

Jeremy SimsMick
John PolsonJonah
Graeme BlundellDetective Eric
Deborah KennedyDetective Leanne
Amanda MuggletonMum
Ben MendelsohnKev

