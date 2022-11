Not Available

Sanusha plays a rich heiress who hires a killer called Beeran (Vijayaraghavan) to murder her and implicate her two-timing boyfriend for it. Beeran is a novice, he gives the contract to Freddy (Baburaj), a juice stall owner, who owes Beeran money. As the girl waits for the killer to come, a thief (Asif Ali) breaks into her apartment. Now starts a series of funny incidents that go on till the next morning and the film centres around that.