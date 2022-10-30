Not Available

It’s not a secret we love robots here at BLR, so we wanted them to be the heroes in our latest promo clip. Luxury cars with powerful engines to drive through roads under severe speed restrictions, cable TV that allows us to pay to watch all kind of sports, all from our comfortable sofa, and of course, hyper expensive cell phones that do almost everything but making a decent phone call. Yes, our happiness is based on things we don’t need and governed by entities we don’t control, so what? Sit down and turn on the tv!