Not Available

On March 6th, 2010, one musher in a field of 71 was determined to re-define Iditarod History. Lance Mackey set out to do what no musher has ever done: win four Iditarods in a row. But there were some major obstacles in his way including white out blizzards in the Alaska Range, minus 40 degree temperatures in Alaska's interior and at least ten teams that were determined to stop the streak. Mackey was chasing history, while everybody else was chasing him.