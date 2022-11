Not Available

The stooges are working as bellboys in a large hotel when a side show promoter shows up with 'Lupe', a wild wolfman who promptly escapes. The stooges try to capture the wolfman by playing music to calm him, but music makes the wolfman go berserk and soon the stooges are the ones trying to run away. The boys end up caught in an elevator with the wolfman who shoots them into the sky.