Idle Wives

1916

Characters in the film attend a movie titled Life’s Mirror (pointedly directed by one “Lois Weber”), where they see parallel, cautionary versions of their own lives. A shop girl “stepping out” with her boyfriend watches her screen surrogate conceive a child and retire to a home for unwed mothers. An estranged married couple watches as the wife’s onscreen counterpart, played by Weber herself, leaves an uncaring husband to return to her post as a settlement worker. A working family struggling to make ends meet learn the perils of living beyond their means. In each case the recognition of oneself onscreen proves revelatory—film viewing provides opportunities for identification and affect unavailable elsewhere.