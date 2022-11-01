1916

Idle Wives

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

September 15th, 1916

Studio

Universal Film Manufacturing Company

Characters in the film attend a movie titled Life’s Mirror (pointedly directed by one “Lois Weber”), where they see parallel, cautionary versions of their own lives. A shop girl “stepping out” with her boyfriend watches her screen surrogate conceive a child and retire to a home for unwed mothers. An estranged married couple watches as the wife’s onscreen counterpart, played by Weber herself, leaves an uncaring husband to return to her post as a settlement worker. A working family struggling to make ends meet learn the perils of living beyond their means. In each case the recognition of oneself onscreen proves revelatory—film viewing provides opportunities for identification and affect unavailable elsewhere.

Cast

Lois WeberAnne
Phillips SmalleyJohn Wall
Mary MacLarenMolly
Edward HearnRichard
Seymour HastingsBilly Shane
Ben F. WilsonMr. Jamison

View Full Cast >

Images