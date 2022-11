Not Available

Up and coming pop idol star Ikumi Murase seems to have everything a girl could want beauty, fame, fortune and even a handsome boyfriend! But not everyone is pleased with Ikumi's success. Akira, Ikumi's beau, is starting to resent the fact that she never has time for him. To top it off, Ikumi's jealous co-star Ms. Lieh wants to bring Ikumi down at any cost even if it means summoning an ancient demon.