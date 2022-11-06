If Every Day Was Sunday

Not Available

The owner of a travel agencies decides to took a holiday with his family. He combines business with pleasure and undertakes a tour of inspection of some of his enterprises. Incognito he arrives with his family at the Castle Hotel on the Wörthersee. But the hotel manager has been warned of the impending visit and means to give the important guest the red carpet treatment. Unfortunately he does not know him personally and so takes the wrong man for the incognito inspector. Neither of the two men enjoy the mix-up and the poor hotel director has to live through some uncomfortable hours before he manages to pour oil on the troubled water.