Jodi Arias is a household name, synonymous with one of the most heavily covered murder cases of all time. When she was put on trial for the murder of Travis Alexander, Arias was villainized on television screens across the nation. From photos at the scene to Arias' inconsistent story, all signs pointed to her guilt, until now. IF I CAN'T HAVE YOU: THE JODI ARIAS STORY grants viewers access to Arias' personal diaries, unseen police interviews and exclusive testimony, and interviews with the defense, prosecution, and friends and family of those connected to the case.