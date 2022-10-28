If I Had a Million

1932

An elderly business tycoon, believed to be dying, decides to give a million dollars each to 8 strangers chosen at random from the phone directory. The various segents of this 1932 film were directed by Ernst Lubitsch, Norman Taurog, Stephen Roberts, Norman Z. McLeod, James Cruze, William A. Seiter, and H. Bruce Humberstone. The huge cast includes Richard Bennett, Gary Cooper, W. C. Fields, May Robson, George Raft, Charles Ruggles, Alison Skipworth, Charles Laughton, Mary Boland, Gene Raymond, Frances Dee, Wynne Gibson, Jack Pennick, Jack Oakie, Roscoe Karns, Cecil Cunningham, Grant Mitchell, Clarence Muse, Joyce Compton, Dewey Robinson and Margaret Seddon.