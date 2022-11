1933

Not Available

Not Available

Not Available

A recently divorced interior decorator (Irene Dunne) falls in love with a married barrister (Clive Brook). Director Elliott Nugent's 1933 drama also features Nils Asther, Henry Stephenson, Laura Hope Crews, Lorraine MacLean, Vivian Tobin, Tempe Pigott, Murray Kinnell and Halliwell Hobbes.