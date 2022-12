Not Available

Documentary about the DIY punk scene in the US, which gathered steam throughout the late 1990s and early 2000s and has been defined by the independent record label Plan-it X. The film culminates with footage from the 2006 Plan-it X festival in Indiana, featuring acts including This Bike Is a Pipe Bomb, Japanther, Defiance, Ohio, Ghost Mice, One Reason, Operation: Cliff Clavin and Soophie Nun Squad.